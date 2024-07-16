Mohamed Simakan of Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena on April 13, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Bundesliga defender is said to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mohamed Simakan. The Reds are keen on the RB Leipzig defender, according to Sky Sports journalist Phillip Heinze,

Simakan has spent the past three years at Die Rotten Bullen after signing from Strasbourg. He’s made 120 appearances and scored seven goals, along with helping Leipzig to win two DFB-Pokals.

Liverpool have been linked with several centre-backs in the summer transfer window including Leny Yoro (Lille), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Ricardo Calafiori (Bologna) - and now are suggested to have the 24-year-old on their radar.

Simakan, 24, is valued at between €40m-45 million. He was linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer transfer window and Arsenal previously, while Atletico Madrid are suggested to be keen.

When playing for Strasbourg earlier in his career, the club’s director of training Francois Keller compared Simakan to four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane.. "We quickly realised that we were dealing with a phenomenon", Keller said per l’Equipe. "He tore the place up… I said to myself that we had the new Varane. He was athletic, powerful, assured and calm."