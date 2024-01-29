A general view of Liverpool’s Anfield stadium. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with a Premier League chief to fill a key backroom role.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) do not only have the task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season after the bombshell announcement he'll depart at the end of the season but also require a new sporting director.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The position has been unsettled since Michael Edwards left the club in the summer of 2022, with Julian Ward only spending a year in the post before departing. Liverpool turned to Klopp's fellow German Jorg Schmadtke to hold the reins on a short-term basis but it has been announced that the former Wolfsburg supremo will exit the club at the end of the January transfer window.

FSG will want a candidate who can bring stability and work alongside whoever takes over from Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes is an early candidate. It is suggested that the former Portsmouth midfielder is 'well equipped' to take on the remit.

Hughes worked as part of Eddie Howe's backroom team when he was manager of the Cherries. Since then, the ex-Scotland international has been promoted and helped oversee the south-coast club's promotion back to the Premier League. Andoni IIraola was appointed as manager last summer and Bournemouth sit 12th in the top flight.