Could Liverpool pick up the soon-to-be free agent in the summer?

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada, whose deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Kamada, 26, has starred for the German club in recent years and played an integral part in helping them to win the Europa League last term.

Valued at £30 million, the Japan international is likely to receive any number of offers in the summer as it looks like he’s ready to run down his deal in favour of a move away.

Per 90min, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United are keeping table on Kamada. Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the former Sagan Tosu attacking midfielder is courted by clubs in Italy and Germany.

Romano told Caught Offside: “Daichi Kamada’s contract expires in June, this is why there are many clubs linked and interested. Nothing is advanced or decided yet, there are clubs in England, Italy and Germany keeping an eye on him. But the feeling is the decision will be made later this year.”

This season, Kamada has record 13 goals and five assists in just 28 games in all competitions - including three goals in six European outings.

Typically played in more advanced positions, Kamada boasts strong technical ability and an eye for goal as well as quick feet that allow him to go past defenders.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita both likely to leave when their respective Liverpool deals expire in the summer, Kamada could feasibly replace either one for a cut-price.