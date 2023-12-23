Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are facing a defensive crisis for the remainder of the festive period.

The Reds' injury list has increased after their 1-1 draw against Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on a chance to move to the top of the Premier League as they shared the spoils with the Gunners. Mo Salah was on target in the first half as he cancelled out Gabriel's opener.

But in the showdown, Liverpool lost Kostas Tsmikas to a broken collarbone. The Greece international fell awkwardly following a tackle from Buyako Saka in the 33rd minute - and took Klopp out while falling to the ground.

Tsimikas is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines. And for upcoming games against Burnley on Boxing Day and the visit of Newcastle United on New Year's Day, Liverpool will be without a recognised senior left-back. Andy Robertson is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in October and won't be back until the new year. The Reds also have centre-back Joel Matip absent for potentially the rest of the campaign after he underwent ACL surgery earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz was forced off in the second period against Arsenal. Klopp wasn't overly concerned by the winger's issue but doesn't know if he will be unavailable for a period. The Liverpool manager said: "I hope not. He has pain, it was knee on knee and in that moment we wanted to change twice and then Lucho was down.

"And actually we first wanted to wait if maybe Lucho has to come off but then we decided [to] change all three because now we don't have to wait how Lucho is and that's what we did then.

"Lucho told me 'little pain', physios were not too concerned, but you never know and we play in three days and you never know how quick the turnaround is, so we have to see. I don't know."