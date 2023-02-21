Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 and Trent Alexander-Arnold is one booking away from a suspension.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be forced to walk a disciplinary tightrope when Liverpool face Real Madrid tonight in the Champions League last-16 first leg (20.00 GMT).

That’s because the right-back is one yellow card away from being slapped with a one-match ban.

Alexander-Arnold has already been booked twice in the competition this season - in Group A wins against Rangers and Napoli.

Champions League rules state that anyone who picks up three yellow cards between matchday one of the group stage and the second leg of the quarter-finals has to sit out one game.

It means that should Alexander-Arnold be cautioned this evening then he will miss the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 15 March.

Certainly, the Liverpool defender will be aware of his situation but will know ensuring his side pick up a result against Madrid is paramount.

Alexander-Arnold faces a tough test against Real forward Vinicius Jr. Indeed, the Brazil international proved the match-winner when the two European heavyweights met in last season’s final in Paris. Vinicius bagged in the second home at the back post after Alexander-Arnold could not get to Federico Valverde’s wicked cross.