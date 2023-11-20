Liverpool and Man City both have players on England duty for tonight's game against North Macedonia.

The Three Lions play their final 2024 European Championship qualifier, having already booked their spot in next year's tournament. However, Gareth Southgate will want to see his side deliver another victory, having toiled to a 2-0 triumph over Malta at Wembley last Friday, and has set a challenge for England to become the No.1-ranked team in the world.

Certainly, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold comes through the encounter unscathed ahead of Saturday's Premier League top-of-the-table clash against City (12.30 GMT). Alexander-Arnold featured in a midfield role for England against Malta and could be deployed again as he continues to adapt to the role.

City, meanwhile, have Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and Rico Lewis in the England squad. However, there are some fears about the pitch in North Macedonia. The turf at the Tose Proeski stadium was relayed six weeks ago after Italy complained about the surface following a 1-1 draw in September. The Telegraph reports 'officials at Premier League clubs are aware of fears over the surface and are now nervously hoping their players do not return with injuries'.

After the 1-1 draw against Italy earlier this year, North Macedonia midfielder Eljif Elmas told RAI Sport: “It is a great result, because we played on a frankly shameful pitch. I can only apologise to all Italians, to all of Europe. You cannot play football on a pitch like this. It was a problem for us just as much as it was for Italy.”

Liverpool are already without first-choice left-back Andy Robertson for the crunch showdown against City, while Klopp will be hoping that Ryan Gravenberch (knee), Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate (both hamstring) and Joe Gomez can return to availability.

