Liverpool face potential new injury concern as 10 players absent from training

Liverpool training ahead of the clash against Sparta Prague. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns was not involved in Liverpool training ahead of tomorrow's Europa League clash against Sparta Prague.

The Reds face the Czech leaders in the last-16 first leg at the Letna Stadium. Jurgen Klopp's side will be aiming to take a step towards the quarter-finals of the competition.

They were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre this afternoon, with Mo Salah again involved. It means Liverpool could be set for a massive boost ahead of their seismic clash against Manchester City in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

Although Klopp may not be underestimating Sparta, who top the Czech top flight, he may want to rest some of his players ahead of the City showdown. But the involvement of Danns, who is eligible to feature on the Reds' List B of their Europa League squad, is uncertain.

Danns has been in electric form since he broke into the first-team spotlight amid an injury crisis. The 18-year-old forward made an impressive impact when making his debut in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley - before firing a double off the bench in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup.

Danns was also introduced in the closing stages of last weekend's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. But the teenager did not join Klopp's squad for training at the AXA ahead of the Sparta game, meaning he may have sustained an issue.

In total, 10 players were not involved in training. Ryan Gravenberch continues his recovery from ankle ligament damage he suffered in the first half of the Carabao Cup final. The midfielder has missed the past two games.

Curtis Jones (ankle) is expected to be back around the time of the international break later this month, with key pair Alisson Becker(hamstring) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) after the hiatus of the campaign.

Diogo Jota continues his recovery from a knee injury, while there are doubts about whether Joel Matip (ACL) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) will play again this term.