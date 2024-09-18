Liverpool fan Philip Joseph Dooley, 51, was hit by a car and killed before his team's match against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tueasday. | Getty Images/Family handout

A Liverpool fan was knocked down and killed by a car in Italy ahead of his team’s Champions League clash at the San Siro.

A lifelong Liverpool fan has died after being hit by a vehicle in Italy. Philip Joseph Dooley, 51, passed away after being fatally struck while attempting to cross the A4 highway near the Orio al Serio airport in Bergamo, which lies west of Milan.

Merseyside Police confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Philip, from Liverpool, was in Milan alongside thousands of LFC fans to watch their Champions League match against AC Milan at San Siro on Tuesday evening.

The 51-year-old flew from Manchester to Bergamo late on Monday night ahead of Tuesday's game. Italian police are investigating the tragic incident and police have informed Philip’s next of kin.

A statement on Liverpool’s website read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our supporter Philip Dooley, following a road traffic accident in Bergamo in the early hours of this morning.

“Philip was a lifelong Liverpool fan who had travelled to Italy to be at tonight’s Champions League game against AC Milan. Our staff in Milan are working with the local police and consulate, and continue to provide support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Philip.”

Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Serra report that a father and son were with Philip when he attempted to cross the road, heading for the nearby NH Hotel, with the pair working to help local police investigations. They claim the deceased was hit by an SUV at around 1am Tuesday morning.

The tragic incident happened less than 24 hours before Liverpool kick off their 2024/25 Champions League campaign under new manager Arne Slot. The players have been in Milan since Monday and went for their usual pre-match walk.

Liverpool won the match at the San Siro 3-1, with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.