Danny Smith was attacked and mugged as he left the Stade de France in Paris following the 2020 Champions League final.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool supporter who was attacked with hammers and mugged after the Champions League Final in Paris has shared his delight to be back at the football ahead of a community event later this year.

Danny Smith was one of the Liverpool fans in attendance at the Stade de France for the fixture against Real Madrid last year and, having previously witnessed the Hillsborough disaster, was one of many involved in the crush before the match in Paris . Danny told the LiverpoolEcho how he had to lift his teenage son above his head to prevent him from being crushed in what he described as the 'closest thing to tragedy' since 1989.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night took an even nastier turn after the game for Danny, who was attacked and mugged in front of his son when leaving the Stade de France.

Speaking about that night and his recovery to The Redmen TV, Danny said: "We came out the ground, you all know what happened before the game and everything else. Me and my friends and our kids were a little bit worried, we didn't want to go through the same tunnel and the crush that happened before.

"We decided to go around the Real Madrid end because obviously, as they won, they'd still be in the ground, better chance of getting away on the Metro. We were set up upon by young lads who tried to rob us and that led to them attacking us."

The attack left Danny with a fractured tibia in three places and needing serious treatment to help heal from injury. The recovery process has been aided by kind-hearted Liverpool supporters with the club also helping to provide top-class physiotherapy to the fan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny returned to watching football last season and is now back at the match regularly. He said: "Mentally, I think it was always okay going back to the match, I felt safe. I was worried about getting to and from the match and how much it was going to take out of me.

"Me and my lad have season tickets in the Kop, he's 15 now. He worries me, like any kid worried about his dad. I didn't want to be taking away from his day... if Liverpool score a late goal, have him worrying about my leg. It was more about that.

"I started going back a few games before the end of last season and we sit next to an old couple. The first week I knew they were itching to tell me something and then the second game my lad went to the toilet and they said, 'Danny I'm so glad you're back, he hasn't been the same without you here. He just hasn't been himself, now you're back he's himself'. It was lovely."

Danny is now off crutches and on the road to recovery, although says he'll need knee surgery further down the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fellow Reds fans, such as Les Wright, have banded together to organise a community event to show support for Danny and raise money for charity to take place in November.

Liverpool fans were unfairly blamed for crushes at the Stade de France (Image: Getty Images)

Stand Up for Danny Smith will take place at Anfield on November 17 and will feature comedian John Stiles, some Liverpool legends, live music from The Bootleggers and a charity auction. Danny will also share his story from the Champions League final in 2020.

Les said: "Danny's injury was significant. We've seen the x-rays and the physical damage to his knee was horrendous, there was talk of maybe losing the leg, it was really, really bad.

"When you get that sort of thing, match going Reds think what can you do to help. We had a mutual friend who wanted to do something because we didn't know how things were going to go."