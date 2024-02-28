Liverpool fans can't believe what has just happened in the Manchester United game on Wednesday night. The Reds took care of business in their own FA Cup clash, defeating Championship side Southampton, although they did have to work hard to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's men already know they will face rivals United away from home in the next round, with the draw having been made before the action on Wednesday night, but things might have been different had a goal been disallowed in the East Midlands. United defeated Nottingham Forest away from home thanks to an 89th minute winner from Casemiro.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal was reviewed in length by VAR, but it was ultimately given despite appearing very familiar to Liverpool fans who have been able to see the footage. Raphael Varane was stood in an offside position when the free-kick was taken, and not only was he offside, but he was facing away from goal and impeding the run of a Forest player.

That was the very same reason Virgil van Dijk's goal was ruled out in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with Wataru Endo the guilty party. While, bu the letter of the law, the goal may have been correctly ruled out, Liverpool's complaint was that officials and VAR haven't been enforcing it all season, so why did they start in the final?

The very least Reds fans expected was for the incident to set a new precedent, but if there was a precedent, it hasn't lasted four days, with Varane appearing to do the exact same thing as Endo, but in his case he got away with it and United's goal stood. One fan wrote on X: "The United player is stood in an offside position not moving .. the same with Endo. Endo was stood not moving. Same situation."