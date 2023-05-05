Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister earned plenty of praise from Liverpool fans after his performance and late winner against Manchester United on Thursday night.

The Argentinian dispatched a 99th minute penalty to give his side a precious three points in the race for the European places and celebrated by mimicking the trademark pose of one of his opponents.

That goal was his 11th of the season in the league and he’s enjoyed the season of his career thus far after winning the World Cup in Qatar, whilst Brighton continue to upset the odds in the Premier League as they currently sit in 6th place.

Reports this week have strongly linked the 24-year-old with a move to Anfield, especially since it was revealed that he would be leaving the Seagulls this summer last month, opening the door for a summer switch.

The latest figures have suggested a fee somewhere in the region of £70m and with his stock rising exponentially following his impressive season, coupled with the fact his current deal expires in 2025, Brighton are well within their rights to demand such a fee.

After starring with the late winner, his overall performance certainly saw as one of the outstanding players on the pitch as he registered a 92% pass accuracy, three key passes, 8/11 ground duels won, three tackles and 2/3 dribbles completed.

He thrived against a midfield three consisting of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Casemiro and showed he can certainly hold his own, and then some, but we’ve seen that already in abundance this campaign.

To top it off, whilst fans were impressed with his performance, they took to social media to champion his fantastic penalty and his celebration, as he used Marcus Rashford’s famed celebration following scoring.

One fan tweeted: ‘Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with a last minute winner with the Marcus Rashford celebration. Okay, Jurgen. We’ve seen enough, sign him.’

With midfielders leaving Liverpool in the summer, this summer could be the perfect opportunity for both player and club.

