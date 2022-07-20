Jurgen Klopp has traditionally completed his Liverpool transfer business early and this summer seems no different.

It appears that Liverpool‘s transfer business, in terms of incomings, is over for the summer.

The questions have been posed to Jurgen Klopp - Jude Bellingham and all.

Yet the Reds boss gave the pragmatic answer most expected.

After splashing out what could become a club-record £85 million on Darwin Nunez, along with recruiting highly-rated teenage due Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay - from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively - it appears no fresh faces will be arriving.

While Kopites may be disappointed there will be no more transfer furore it is, in truth, how every fan wishes their club to be run.

Targets were identified early and brought in for the start of pre-season. They now have ample time to acclimatise at Anfield.

Liverpool cannot be faulted. To stay on Manchester City’s heels, planning has to be meticulous.

But some supporters will still have a modicum of hope there’s one last saga. One final arrival that Klopp and sporting director Julian Ward shrewdly pull off.

However, judging by Liverpool’s business of the past few years, it’s unlikely.

Liverpool late transfer deals

When it comes to those recruited earmarked to be key players, not many have arrived late on in the window.

Of course, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was signed for £35 million from Arsenal on deadline day in August 2017.

However, he’s somewhat of an anomaly.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp seldom brings in new players from the final week of July onwards.

On this day four years ago, a fee of £66.8 million was finally agreed with AS Roma for Alisson Becker. The goalkeeper has been a revelation in between the posts, helping the Reds win every trophy possible.

The previous year, Andy Robertson was signed for £8 million from Hull City. The Scot’s now arguably the best left-back in the world but did need time to get used to Klopp’s way of playing.

And on 22 July 2016, Liverpool won the race for Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle for £23 million. The Dutchman would be pivotal to ensuring the Reds claimed the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup before leaving 12 months ago.

The summer transfer window of 2020 was different because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet Klopp’s side had played their opening Premier League fixture - a thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds United - before two big hitters came through the door.

Thiago Alcantara had been heavily linked and was signed for £20 million from Bayern Munich on 18 September.

A day later came a fairly significant curveball. The Reds made a surprise swoop for Diogo Jota for a fee of £40 million from Wolves.

At the time, that price tag was scoffed at by some. Almost two years and 34 goals later, it’s proven savvy.

Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool pair Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Indeed, the incognito deal that saw Jota prised to Merseyside is something some supporters will be hoping for.

Centre-midfield is the area of the pitch many would like to see strengthened. If Borussia Dortmund are steadfast Bellingham won’t be going anywhere, should Liverpool turn their attention elsewhere?

A lack of goals is a concern, although Klopp doesn’t seem alarmed.