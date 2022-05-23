Liverpool finished second in the Premier League to Manchester City but still have the Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to.

‘You nearly won the league,’ chanted the visiting Wolves fans.

That’s quite true. Liverpool did come within a whisker of claiming a 20th league title in the club's history.

Ultimately, they came up just short. One point short. The only way it could have been any closer would have been if goal difference split the fierce modern-day rivals.

A dramatic final day

However, it wasn’t to be. On a dramatic final day that had more sharp turns than the Super G at the Winter Olympics, Lady Luck was not this time on the Reds’ side.

It was, at one stage, with City trailing by two goals to Aston Villa.

But Pep Guardiola’s men would forge a comeback. They displayed the mentality of champions. It's cliche but after 38 games, the table doesn't lie.

Liverpool did all that was in their power by delivering a 3-1 win against Wolves. They had a scare of their own after falling behind less than three minutes into the clash before easing to a comprehensive victory courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

Still, Wolves supporters’ attempted to goad Kopites after City had fought back. They tried to get a rise, a nibble.

But, to be frank, it proved futile. Liverpool supporters were not interested in biting at all.

Instead, pride exuded out of all four corners of Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men pushed a petrodollar-fuelled City side all of the way. They reduced a 14-point deficit at one stage to take the title race to the final day.

Their bid for a quadruple, something that’s unprecedented in Europe, fell at the second-last hurdle.

In truth, Liverpool had expected to finish runners-up before kick-off. Raising any hopes would have been folly given the might and potency of City.

Pulses were raised, of course, and dreams became a reality at one stage when Villa took a two-goal lead.

But when City came from behind, no-one was that shocked.

That’s why Wolves’ attempted taunts didn't touch a nerve.

Fans of Liverpool holding up banners, scarfs and flags during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

An enthralling season

In a club steeped in immense history, the most staunch supporters will concur has been one of the most enthralling.

After a season of behind-closed-doors football and a third-placed finish, a better campaign couldn’t have been asked for when it started in August.

Three trips to Wembley, a first FA Cup won since 2006 and the Carabao Cup gleaned.

Let’s be frank, every supporter in the land would take that alone. It’s been an expensive one but every penny has been well spent.

But in the Premier League, Klopp and his troops had to settle for second place - as they did in 2019.

‘We’ll be running around Paris with the cup’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Now Liverpool will be hoping history repeats itself. Three years ago, they also finished a point in arrears of City - and went on to capture the Champions League.

If you ask fans at the start of any season, swathes would say the European Cup is the trophy they covet the most.

Conquering the continent, subjugating the heavyweights of Spain, Germany, Italy and the rest is something Liverpool have done on a regular occurrence.

They have that opportunity yet again in six days’ time.

Granted, there is disappointment after missing out on the title.

But palpable pride is what could mostly be felt after an unimaginable nine months. And it’s not over.

'We'll be running around Paris with the cup' is what was belted out in retort to those Wolves followers.