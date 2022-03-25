Liverpool face Man City in the FA Cup semi-final. on Saturday 16 April.

Liverpool fans inside Wembley for the Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The FA have recommended that Liverpool and Manchester City fans do not travel to Wembley via train for their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The date of the last-four clash has been confirmed for Saturday 16 April. Kick-off is at 15.30.

However, supporters face the prospect of no travels running between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Picadillay to London Euston. from Friday 15 April-Monday 18 April due to essential engineering taking place

An FA statement said: “We recognise the significant challenges that are being faced by some Liverpool and Manchester City supporters with train services being severely limited due to essential engineering works being carried out over the Bank Holiday weekend by Network Rail on the West Coast Mainline.

“On Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April there will be no trains running between London Euston and Scotland on the West Coast Mainline. All services on this route will be affected, including between London and the North West. These planned works will also make services operated by Chiltern Railways extremely busy.

“Therefore, the FA, Network Rail and Chiltern Railways strongly advise that Liverpool and Manchester City supporters affected should avoid travelling from the North West by train wherever possible and seek alternative travel arrangements.

Free bus travel

The FA says that it will provide 100 free buses for both clubs, which will ferry 5000 fans to the capital.

The statement added: “We are pleased to announce that a limited number of free return bus services will be provided for both the Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup semi-finals involving Liverpool and Manchester City on Saturday 16 April to support fans from the North West who wish to travel to and from London.

“The FA will charter 100 buses from Anfield and the Etihad Stadium respectively to Wembley Stadium and back. This will ensure that up to 5000 Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will be able to travel to Wembley Stadium free of charge for their semi-final tie.

“We’re also committed to provide a number of free return bus services for Manchester City Women supporters travelling from the North West to east London.

“These bus schedules are subject to availability, must be pre-booked, and the clubs will provide more information in due course.