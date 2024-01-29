Former Chelsea sporting director Frank Arnesen has warned that a Super League is much more likely than many believe. The Super League project broke ground in 2021, with many of the world's top clubs threatening to move away from the traditional domestic league system.

Liverpool were involved in those plans, although they later withdrew and promised not to go forward with any such plans after huge backlash from fans. Many clubs joined them in their withdrawal, with only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus left fighting for a new system. The most recent proposals suggest a broader concept, with more leagues, featuring promotion and relegation. There hasn't been much process on that front, with UEFA still battling it out in the courts with Super League organisers, but in the meantime, former Chelsea chief Arnesen has been speaking about the probability of such a revolution taking place in European football.

"I am very curious about what will happen now with the Super League, especially since the EU has stated that UEFA does not have the exclusive right to organize tournaments," he told Danish side Tipsbladet. "I am really excited about what will happen in the next five to ten years. Will there be a world league with three divisions? I could easily envision that.

"I think something like that is being worked on behind the scenes, similar to golf, where Saudi Arabia created LIV Golf. Or like in boxing, where they went from having one world federation to having five or six. Something similar could easily happen in football. It's not just a possibility; it's a truly incredible possibility. I don't really mind it, to be honest."

Speaking about the power struggle, he added: "I can understand those who believe that the federations have taken power away from the clubs in areas where they should decide for themselves. UEFA and FIFA decide, even though the clubs bear all the financial risk. The clubs buy the players, they pay them every day, even though FIFA is expanding the World Cup to 48 teams, and FIFA might want the World Cups every two years, and whatever other ideas they have.

"I would actually not mind a Super League, as long as there is promotion and relegation. You should be able to enter and exit the tournament. We shouldn't go to a 100 percent closed system like in American sports leagues. We should play for promotion and relegation.

