Liverpool favourite tips ‘special talent’ transfer target to be future captain.

Liverpool favourite Jamie Carragher has backed Reds-linked Jude Bellingham to be future England captain. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder scored for the Three Lions in their 6-2 win over Iran in their first game of the World Cup and will return to the action this evening against USA.

The 19-year-old has formed a strong partnership in the heart of Gareth Southgate’s midfield alongside West Ham’s Declan Rice. Dortmund will face a battle to keep hold of the teenager in the future, especially with his stock rising in Qatar this winter.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are one of many clubs interested, with The Telegraph reporting he is worth over £100million now. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been full of praise and has told Sky Sports:

“To be captain of a club the size of Borussia Dortmund at the age of 19 as a young foreign player in Germany shows you how they feel about him.

“We know he’s a special talent and he already feels like one of the main players in the England team. It’s only the very special players who do that - it was the same with Michael Owen and it was the same with Wayne Rooney.”

He added: “I think Bellingham and Declan Rice are going to be the mainstays in England’s midfield for the next two or three tournaments. The two of them will be vying with each other over the next couple of years to see who is the next captain of England.

“When Kane eventually gives the armband up and isn’t involved in the England squad, it’ll be either Bellingham or Rice who will be captain.”

Jude Bellingham is tipped to be one of the stars of Qatar 2022. (Getty Images)

Dortmund signed Bellingham from Birmingham City back in 2020 and he has since become one of their most prized assets in the Bundesliga. He has made 112 appearances for the German giants in all competitions and has chipped in with 19 goals.

He would be an ideal future addition for Liverpool but they will have to fork out big money to lure him to Anfield. In addition, they will have to bat away plenty of interest from elsewhere to get him too.