Liverpool FC: FSG’s huge net worth as they are named among top-10 highest-valued sports companies - gallery

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are among the most valuable sports companies in the world

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group are set to move down a place in the list of most valuable sports companies after Endeavor and WWE announced a merger on Monday.

The value, as estimated by Forbes, of the new company will stand at a staggering $21.4 billion, as the UFC owners merge with the worldwide professional wrestling company.

The new company will still not take top spot in Forbes’ list of most valuable companies, however. They will move above FSG, who are best known for their ownership of Liverpool and MLB side Boston Red Sox.

They also own NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins. Following the merger between Endeavor and WWE, we look at where FSG rank in the list of the world’s most valuable sports companies, according to Forbes, picking out the top 14. Take a look...

The businessman owns NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC and All Elite Wrestling

1. 14th: Shad Khan - $5.95 billion

The businessman owns NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC and All Elite Wrestling

The owners of Man City also own the likes of New York City FC and Melbourne City FC

2. 13th: City Football Group - $5.96 billion

The owners of Man City also own the likes of New York City FC and Melbourne City FC

The owners of the San Francisco 49ers also have a 44 per cent stake in Leeds United

3. 12th: 49ers Enterprises - $5.97 billion

The owners of the San Francisco 49ers also have a 44 per cent stake in Leeds United

The company owns a number of Canadian teams, including the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto FC

4. 11th: Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment - $6.42 billion

The company owns a number of Canadian teams, including the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto FC

