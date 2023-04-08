Liverpool FC: FSG’s huge net worth as they are named among top-10 highest-valued sports companies - gallery
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are among the most valuable sports companies in the world
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group are set to move down a place in the list of most valuable sports companies after Endeavor and WWE announced a merger on Monday.
The value, as estimated by Forbes, of the new company will stand at a staggering $21.4 billion, as the UFC owners merge with the worldwide professional wrestling company.
The new company will still not take top spot in Forbes’ list of most valuable companies, however. They will move above FSG, who are best known for their ownership of Liverpool and MLB side Boston Red Sox.
They also own NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins. Following the merger between Endeavor and WWE, we look at where FSG rank in the list of the world’s most valuable sports companies, according to Forbes, picking out the top 14. Take a look...