Liverpool FC Premier League parade LIVE: Pictures & videos of fans and players plus timings, bus location as parade underway

Ben McKenna
Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 14:52 BST

Liverpool are parading their Premier League title through the streets of the city on Monday afternoon

The day has arrived for Liverpool to parade their Premier League title through the streets of Merseyside. The Reds lifted their 20th domestic crown aloft in front of a packed Anfield on Sunday afternoon following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Virgil van Dijk became the first Dutchman to captain a club to the Premier League title with a host of Anfield legends in attendance with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jurgen Klopp and Alan Hansen all present with the latter handing the trophy over to Van Dijk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mohamed Salah capped a wonderful personal season by taking his goals and assists tally to 47 - no other player has achieved more in a single campaign. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the parade route on Monday with many more watching from home.

If you’re not able to make it, stay with us for the latest updates as the players parade the title in front of the club’s supporters.

Liverpool FC victory parade - May 26, 2025

14:48 BST

Liverpool boarding the bus

The Reds are already making their way towards the official start of the parade route but they’ve already been greeted by tens of thousands of fans

14:38 BST

Fans are out in their thousands

The parade has barely started but the viewing fans are several rows deep as the bus makes it’s way along the route - there are close to 750,000 expected in Liverpool today!

A fan of Liverpool rides a bike through crowd as they wait for the team bus prior to the Liverpool Premier League Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England.A fan of Liverpool rides a bike through crowd as they wait for the team bus prior to the Liverpool Premier League Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
A fan of Liverpool rides a bike through crowd as they wait for the team bus prior to the Liverpool Premier League Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images
14:28 BST

Calvin Harris discusses his return to Liverpool parade duty

14:23 BST

Fireworks off the Liver Building

A set of fireworks and other pyrotechnics have just lit up the Liver Building! It was met by huge cheers with those fans along The Strand will have a long wait for the bus to reach them

14:22 BST

View from The Strand

The weather is not putting supporters off as thousands are gathering on The Strand!

Liverpool World
Liverpool World
14:15 BST

Fans gathering in their thousands

AFP via Getty Images
Getty Images
14:12 BST

Confirmed parade route

The 15km victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along:

  • Queens Drive
  • Mill Bank
  • West Derby Road
  • Islington
  • Leeds Street
  • The Strand
  • Route finishes at Blundell Street
14:09 BST

Bus setting off!

The players and staff are on board the open-top bus as it heads to Allerton Maze where it will take off from 2.30pm and follow the 15km route through the city !

14:08 BST

One Kiss is all it takes

Liverpool have confirmed that renowned DJ Calvin Harris will again be part of the trophy parade around the city.

Harris is responsible for unofficial Liverpool anthem One Kiss alongside Dua Lipa. The song was played after the Reds won the Premier League title following a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace when the trophy was lifted aloft at Anfield.

The Scotsman has revealed that captain Virgil van Dijk got in touch with him to tell him he would be joining the parade - as he did in 2022!

13:46 BSTUpdated 13:47 BST

Traffic disruption

There are Merseyrail station closures and road closures across Liverpool today due to the planned parade.

For all the information on that, please read the details HERE.

13:41 BST

Hello and welcome!

Thanks for joining us on our live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League title parade! There is a party atmosphere across the city as the Reds get set to take off on their open-top bus.

The parade gets underway from 2.30pm - so stay with us for the latest pictures, video, timings and reaction from aboard the bus!

