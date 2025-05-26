Liverpool are parading their Premier League title through the streets of the city on Monday afternoon

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day has arrived for Liverpool to parade their Premier League title through the streets of Merseyside. The Reds lifted their 20th domestic crown aloft in front of a packed Anfield on Sunday afternoon following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Virgil van Dijk became the first Dutchman to captain a club to the Premier League title with a host of Anfield legends in attendance with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jurgen Klopp and Alan Hansen all present with the latter handing the trophy over to Van Dijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohamed Salah capped a wonderful personal season by taking his goals and assists tally to 47 - no other player has achieved more in a single campaign. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the parade route on Monday with many more watching from home.