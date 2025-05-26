Liverpool FC Premier League parade LIVE: Pictures & videos of fans and players plus timings, bus location as parade underway
The day has arrived for Liverpool to parade their Premier League title through the streets of Merseyside. The Reds lifted their 20th domestic crown aloft in front of a packed Anfield on Sunday afternoon following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Virgil van Dijk became the first Dutchman to captain a club to the Premier League title with a host of Anfield legends in attendance with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jurgen Klopp and Alan Hansen all present with the latter handing the trophy over to Van Dijk.
Mohamed Salah capped a wonderful personal season by taking his goals and assists tally to 47 - no other player has achieved more in a single campaign. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the parade route on Monday with many more watching from home.
If you’re not able to make it, stay with us for the latest updates as the players parade the title in front of the club’s supporters.
Liverpool FC victory parade - May 26, 2025
Liverpool boarding the bus
The Reds are already making their way towards the official start of the parade route but they’ve already been greeted by tens of thousands of fans
Fans are out in their thousands
The parade has barely started but the viewing fans are several rows deep as the bus makes it’s way along the route - there are close to 750,000 expected in Liverpool today!
Calvin Harris discusses his return to Liverpool parade duty
Fireworks off the Liver Building
A set of fireworks and other pyrotechnics have just lit up the Liver Building! It was met by huge cheers with those fans along The Strand will have a long wait for the bus to reach them
View from The Strand
The weather is not putting supporters off as thousands are gathering on The Strand!
Fans gathering in their thousands
Confirmed parade route
The 15km victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along:
- Queens Drive
- Mill Bank
- West Derby Road
- Islington
- Leeds Street
- The Strand
- Route finishes at Blundell Street
Bus setting off!
The players and staff are on board the open-top bus as it heads to Allerton Maze where it will take off from 2.30pm and follow the 15km route through the city !
One Kiss is all it takes
Liverpool have confirmed that renowned DJ Calvin Harris will again be part of the trophy parade around the city.
Harris is responsible for unofficial Liverpool anthem One Kiss alongside Dua Lipa. The song was played after the Reds won the Premier League title following a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace when the trophy was lifted aloft at Anfield.
The Scotsman has revealed that captain Virgil van Dijk got in touch with him to tell him he would be joining the parade - as he did in 2022!
Traffic disruption
There are Merseyrail station closures and road closures across Liverpool today due to the planned parade.
For all the information on that, please read the details HERE.
Hello and welcome!
Thanks for joining us on our live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League title parade! There is a party atmosphere across the city as the Reds get set to take off on their open-top bus.
The parade gets underway from 2.30pm - so stay with us for the latest pictures, video, timings and reaction from aboard the bus!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.