Liverpool fans have reportedly been cleared of any wrongdoing after the abhorrent scenes that took place before the 2022 Champions League final.

Liverpool Football Club have expressed ‘huge disappointment’ after a report into the treatment of fans at last season’s Champions League final in Paris was leaked.

UEFA set up a panel of experts last summer to investigate the abhorrent events outside the Stade de France before the Reds’ clash against Real Madrid on 28 May.

Supporters were subjected to pepper spray and tear gas by police entering the stadium, as well as being robbed by gangs of locals in the French capital.

A finalised 158-page report has been leaked to several media outlets. It is reported that UEFA had ‘primary responsibility’ while French police and the French Football Federation were also blamed. Liverpool fans have been cleared of any wrongdoing after claims that some tried to enter with fake tickets.

But the club are unhappy with how the report has been published.

A Liverpool FC spokesperson said: “It’s hugely disappointing that a report of such significance, such importance to football supporters’ lives and future safety, should be leaked and published in this way. It’s been over eight months of work by the independent panel and it is only right and proper to publish the contents of the report to our supporters appropriately.

