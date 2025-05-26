John Henry on the Liverpool parade bus. Picture: Liverpool FC/ YouTube | John Henry on the Liverpool parade bus. Picture: Liverpool FC/ YouTube

Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade is underway.

The Reds have set off as they parade the silverware as they made their way to the starting point. An estimated 750,000 fans are set to line the streets of the city on the 15km route.

The parade officially begins at Allerton Maze, but Arne Slot and his players were given a hero’s welcome as the open-top bus left its meeting point. Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Co are on the front bus while there is another that features staff members and Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG)

Principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and FSG president have jetted in from America to join in with the celebrations. They were present at Anfield to watch the title be hoisted aloft after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and they have remained present for the parade.

While it is the second Premier League title of FSG’s ownership, the 2020 triumph could not be toasted properly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the club’s owners are certainly embracing the moment, with Henry wasting no time. Donning a plastic poncho to keep the rain off him, the 75-year-old could be spotted quaffing a bottle of Carlsberg. It seems that Henry has started how he means to go on.

Michael Edwards, who is FSG’s CEO of football, could also be spotted with a beer in hand as he wore a Liverpool cap. Edwards earned cult-hero status during his stint as sporting director between 2015-2022 as he spearheaded the signings of Van Dijk, Salah, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and many others. He returned in March 2024 to take up a more prominent role with FSG.