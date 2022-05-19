All the details needed as Liverpool FC will definitely have a parade after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while they could also claim the Premier League and Champions League

Liverpool City Council has confirmed that Liverpool FC will definitely have a parade to celebrate their achievements of the 2021-22 season.

Plans for such an event were put in place after the Reds qualified for the Champions League final last month.

But regardless of whether Jurgen Klopp’s side win a seventh European Cup in the club’s history - or the Premier League title ahead of this weekend’s final round of fixtures - a parade will take place.

Liverpool have clinched the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this campaign and those achievements will be toasted with Kopites around the city.

Liverpool Women’s feat of claiming the FA Women’s Championship will also be celebrated.

When will the parade take place?

The council has confirmed the date of the parade as Sunday 29 May. That’s the following day after the Champions League final.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in Paris as they bid for a seventh European Cup.

It’s the only date available as the majority of the Reds’ squad will be traveling on international duty to represent their respective countries afterwards.

As the date of the proposed victory parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, throughout the morning of the anniversary Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC will pay tribute to the 39 supporters who lost their lives on that day. The council and the club are working together on those plans.

Liverpool FC Tour the city with the European Cup on June 02, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What time will the parade start?

It will begin at 16.00 BST.

Where will the route start?

The victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover.

Where will the parade journey?

• Queens Drive

• Mill Bank

• West Derby Road

• Islington

• Leeds Street

• The Strand

• Route finishes at Blundell Street

As in 2019, if the parade does go ahead, there will be key advice to supporters to line the entire route, plan travel in advance and expect the city to be extremely busy on the Sunday.

More information will be issued closer to the date if the parade does go ahead.

Who will pay for the parade?

Liverpool FC will cover all of the costs.

What’s been said

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on the 29 May – and I’m pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, so it’s fantastic that the city are now going to be able to experience this.

“Lifting the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Women’s Championship trophy is an incredible achievement that deserves to be acknowledged and we have everything crossed that they won’t be the only trophies they are lifting on the day!