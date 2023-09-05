Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool made four first-team signings during the summer transfer window.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and most recently Ryan Gravenberch were all recruited as the Reds experienced wholesale changes to their engine room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have started all four of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures, with Endo featuring in three. Gravenberch, meanwhile, will be hoping to make his bow when Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Wolves on Saturday 16 September. The 21-year-old signed on summer transfer deadline day from Bayern Munich but could not feature in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa as he was not registered in time with the Premier League to feature.

However, over the weekend, two new faces brought to the Reds over the summer did make their first appearances for the club.

Due to a change of rules after Brexit, Liverpool have changed their policy to sign the best upcoming talents in the UK. Signings under the age of 18 from overseas are no longer permitted, with Stefan Bajcetic being the last one after he was recruited from Celta Vigo on December 31, 2020.

In the summer transfer window, the Reds swooped for two fledgling teenagers in Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo from Leicester City and West Ham United respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nyoni, 16, had been at Leicester for 10 years and featured for their under-21s last season and featured in midfield. Nallo, also 16, is a centre-back and has previously been described as a ‘Rolls Royce’ by West Ham under-16s coach and ex-Chelsea striker Carlton Cole.

The pair were given their first Liverpool appearances for the under-18s in a 6-1 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League Cup last Saturday.