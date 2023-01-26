Liverpool early team news ahead of Brighton FA Cup clash.

Fabio Carvalho appeared to miss Liverpool training yesterday.

The versatile 20-year-old was one of seven senior players not to be snapped at the AXA Training Centre as they prepare to face Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Carvalho was also absent from the Reds' match-day squad in last weekend's 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

In addition, Nat Phillips was also not spotted. Reports have suggested Liverpool are in negotiations for the defender to complete a permanent move away from Anfield before the January transfer window closes.

Should Carvalho not be available for Brighton, Jurgen Klopp will again be light on attacking numbers.

Roberto Firmino (calf) was not involved in training, having been absent since the restart of the season after the World Cup. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota (calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) continue their rehab from respective long-term injuries.

