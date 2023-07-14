Register
‘Saddened’ - Liverpool forward confirms injury blow as potential loan departure now in doubt

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair has been linked with Portsmouth and Aberdeen among others.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair has suffered a knee injury in pre-season training.

The forward scored five goals in 18 appearances the Reds' under-21s last term. He also made his debut in a Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End in October 2021 when he was only aged 17.

Blair was called up to train with some members of Jurgen Klopp's first team at the AXA Training Centre earlier this week. League One outfits Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Scottish Premiership pair Aberdeen and Kilmarnock have all reportedly expressed loan interest in the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window.

But Blair has picked up a meniscus tear, which means he will be sidelined for sustained period. As a consequence, he won’t be involved for the upcoming training camp in Germany and it has put a potential temporary exit - had there been plans for one - in doubt.

Posting in Instagram, Blair said: “After a positive beginning to the new season, I am deeply saddened to say that I sustained a meniscus tear during training earlier this week,” Blair penned on Instagram.

“It is undeniably a challenging setback, but I firmly believe that with the appropriate mindset and the help of God, I will overcome this difficult phase. See you soon reds!”

