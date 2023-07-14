Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair has been linked with Portsmouth and Aberdeen among others.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair has suffered a knee injury in pre-season training.

The forward scored five goals in 18 appearances the Reds' under-21s last term. He also made his debut in a Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End in October 2021 when he was only aged 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blair was called up to train with some members of Jurgen Klopp's first team at the AXA Training Centre earlier this week. League One outfits Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Scottish Premiership pair Aberdeen and Kilmarnock have all reportedly expressed loan interest in the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window.

But Blair has picked up a meniscus tear, which means he will be sidelined for sustained period. As a consequence, he won’t be involved for the upcoming training camp in Germany and it has put a potential temporary exit - had there been plans for one - in doubt.

Posting in Instagram, Blair said: “After a positive beginning to the new season, I am deeply saddened to say that I sustained a meniscus tear during training earlier this week,” Blair penned on Instagram.