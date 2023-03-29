Liverpool youngster Ben Doak pulled out of Scotland under-21 duty after a blow to the head.

Ben Doak was forced out of Scotland under-21 duty during the international break.

The Liverpool youngster missed friendlies against Sweden and Wales because of the head injury he suffered earlier this month.

Doak sustained a sickening blow in the Reds under-19s' 1-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Youth League. The winger was forced off inside eight minutes after stumbling to the ground after a clash of heads.

Doak subsequently missed Liverpool under-21s' 3-2 win at Blackburn Rovers because of concussion protocol. And the Daily Record reported he did not link up with Scotland for the same reason.

The 17-year-old will have to wait until he has the all clear until he’s able feature again. Liverpool under-21s play Crystal Palace in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals on Friday night.

Speaking after the Sporting defeat, young Reds head coach Barry Lewtas told the club website: “Ben is OK. He obviously couldn’t continue but our medical staff got to him quickly. He was on the pitch at the end with the lads and we will keep him closely monitored.”