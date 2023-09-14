The Portuguese forward has spoken about the impact of the new signing.

Diogo Jota has spoken about the quality of Liverpool’s deadline day signing Ryan Gravenberch who has impressed in training.

Liverpool made the 21-year-old their fourth midfield signing of the summer window after Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

This was after allowing no more than six midfielders to leave this summer and a rebuild was certainly needed and three of the four midfielders signed were 24 or under, which signals their intent for the future.

Gravenberch has been short of football in recent months, especially coming off the back of a lean campaign with Bayern Munich last season.

He started just three league games last season and now he’s hoping to score regular minutes under Jurgen Klopp, but he will find it difficult with the competition for places.

Asked how Gravenberch has been settling in, Jota told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think great.

“Obviously he has two very close friends, the Dutch players, and they are three now, so they can help each other.

“Obviously I’ve not been in and just had a couple of sessions with him, but you can see already the quality he brings [and] has on his feet.

“I think he will be one more to help us going forward.”

Gravenberch opted to remain at Liverpool instead of being called up for international duty with the U21 side, but his decision caused quite a stir.