Liverpool injury news on Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow.

The Reds continue their defence of the competition in the fourth round at the AMEX Stadium. It’s the first of a double-header, with the Seagulls visiting Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Federico Chiesa has missed the past five games, having struggled to gain full fitness since his arrival from Juventus in the summer transfer window. He’ll now miss a sixth match, having endured ‘ups and downs’ and a return date

Conor Bradley has been absent for three matches after arriving back from Northern Ireland duty with an issue. However, he is back in training and could be involved. But Diogo Jota (ribs) is still available) after being forced off in a 2-1 win over Chelsea earlier this month. Alisson Becker (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (fractured foot) remain absent.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “Conor is training again. He could maybe be in the squad. Jota not, Alisson not, Harvey Elliott not. Federico, I’m not expecting him

“Up and down. He trains a few days then goes out through injury again. I don’t want to put days or weeks but we have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape and don’t put any pressure.”