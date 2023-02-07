Ben Doak has not featured on the bench in Liverpool’s past three games.

Liverpool forward Ben Doak has taken to social media to declare that he will be ‘back soon’ - which suggests he may have picked up a setback.

Doak joined the Reds from Celtic in the summer transfer window and his rapid progress he’s made has been unpredictable.

The 17-year-old has recorded eight goals and six assists in 17 appearances at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level.

As a result, Doak has been rewarded with five outings for Jurgen Klopp’s side - with two of them in the Premier League - despite his tender age.

But the exciting attacker hasn’t featured on the bench for the past three games nor has he played for Barry Lewtas’ under-21s in their previous two matches.

And posting on Instagram, Doak has suggested that he’s suffered an injury but will be available again soon.

