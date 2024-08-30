Liverpool have rejected an approach for a £20m rated midfielder. | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with many exciting names this transfer window but overall, their activity has been significantly quieter than those around them. The Reds were the only Premier League side without a single signing before their agreement with Giorgi Mamardashvili earlier this week.

The Georgian goalkeeper became the first recruit of the Arne Slot era but the new manager will have to wait until 2025 to see him action as a Red. Mamardashvili will remain with Valencia until next summer but second signing Federico Chiesa is available for selection this weekend when Liverpool face Manchester United.

Chiesa officially became a Liverpool player on Thursday after a £12.5 million deal was agreed with Juventus, arriving in plenty of time before the cut-off to register players for this weekend’s fixtures. The 26-year-old is a left-winger by trade but he can play across all front three positions.

Fortunately, the Reds were able to get Chiesa’s deal over the line with minimal fuss but they had highlighted backup options just incase they were faced with another Martín Zubimendi situation. Kingsley Coman had also appeared on the radar, according to journalist Nabil Djellit, with some reports even claiming that Liverpool were interested in signing both wingers, rather than one of the other.

However, their interest in Coman looks like its headed for a dead end in these final hours of the window, as other clubs are lurking. According to Florian Plettenberg, Al-Hilal have offered in the region of €40 million (£34m) to sign Coman from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Sky Sports reporter posted on social media that a decision is yet to be made between the two parties and that while Bayern are ‘not putting any pressure’ on the 28-year-old, they open to an offer and are ‘willing to let him go’ before the window slams shut.

Al-Hilal are the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League and can offer star like Coman the chance to play alongside Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović and Kalidou Koulibaly.