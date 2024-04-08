Harvey Blair of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 10, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool under-21s returned to action after a three-week break as they suffered a defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

The young Reds lost 1-0 at the Lancashire FA County Ground last weekend, with the Riversiders scoring in the fifth minute through Zak Gilsenan.

Bobby Clark was back on under-21s duty, having made 12 first-team appearances this season and featured on the bench in the previous three Premier League games. James McConnell, Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni have also represented Jurgen Klopp's side throughout 2023-24 but were involved for Barry Lewtas' men.

And another youngster who has also made an outing for Klopp's side made his first appearance in the best part of four months. Harvey Blair came off the bench to feature in the final 28 minutes of the game.

The forward has had injury problems throughout the campaign. He suffered a knee injury in pre-season, having been linked with a loan move to League One leaders Portsmouth and Scottish side Aberdeen. Following a brief return in December, Blair was back on the treatment table.

The 20-year-old made a surprise debut for Liverpool in a 2-0 win over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup in October 2021. Blair was only aged 18 at the time and was handed a 55-minute outing at Deepdale.





Ahead of his senior bow, James Milner told Blair (via the club's website): "Be yourself, express yourself because I know how good you are. Do everything you've been doing in training with us."

Last season, Blair scored five goals in 18 games for the under-21s. Now he'll be hoping to remain fit and be aiming for a strong end to the campaign.