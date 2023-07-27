Mohamed Salah of Liverpool departing for pre season tour on July 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have announced a 27-man squad for their pre-season tour to Singapore.

Unsurprisingly, Fabinho has been omitted as he closes in on a switch to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad for £40 million. Meanwhile Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic miss out as they continue their rehab from respective hip and adductor injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, Nat Phillips does not feature. The centre-back is still to feature in pre-season and has been linked with a departure - with Leeds United keen.

Another surprise absence is Conor Bradley. The right-back has started both of Liverpool’s friendlies so far against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth, having impressed on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season.

Tyler Morton, who spent last term on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is missing as he continues to recover from a fractured metatarsal suffered in April. He was also not present in Germany.

Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, who came off the bench in the 4-4 draw with Furth, is another not on the trip. Fellow stopper Vitezslav Jaros, who played in the second half in the 4-2 win against Karlsruher, is also absent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool face Leicester City on Sunday at the Singapore National Stadium before they face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich three days later.