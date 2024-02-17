Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are set to welcome back five players when they travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

Mo Salah is back in contention, having not played for the Reds since their New Year's Day victory over Newcastle United. The winger, who has scored 18 goals this season, jetted off to the African Cup of Nations with Egypt, although he campaign was endured prematurely because of a hamstring injury.

Salah has been sidelined for the past four weeks but returned to training earlier this week and Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool's talisman will be back in the squad.

So too will Joe Gomez, who missed last week's 3-1 win over Burnley because of illness. Meanwhile, Conor Bradley has returned to training after being given compassionate leave following the sad passing of his father. Ibrahima Konate is also available having served a one-match suspension.

However, seven players will be missing from the squad. Liverpool have been hit with a blow as Alisson Becker has suffered a hamstring problem. The goalkeeper was absent against Burnley because of illness and was set to return - but now his issue will be assessed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) suffered recurring issues and are unavailable. Liverpool are sweating on Szoboszlai for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday week, with Alexander-Arnold ruled out.

Joel Matip (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Ben Doak (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) are the other players absent.

A win for Liverpool will see them move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table before Manchester City and Arsenal face Chelsea and Burnley respectively.

Liverpool players available to face Brentford

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Fabian Mrozek.

Defenders: Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Bobby Clark, James McConnell.