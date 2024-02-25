Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks with his players during a training sessions. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be without eight players when they go in pursuit of Carabao Cup glory against Chelsea at Wembley.

The Reds are aiming to claim the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season - and potentially of a four-trophy haul. The Carabao Cup may be at the bottom of supporters' priority list compared to the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup - yet they'll be desperate to see a triumph at the national stadium.

And Jurgen Klopp won't see it that way. He's got his hands on six major trophies during his time in the Anfield hot seat and as he prepares to depart at the end of the season, and will be hungry for more success.

But against Chelsea, Liverpool have serious injury concerns. The Reds will definitely be without four regular starters - vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker. In fairness, Alisson was set to be only the bench even if fit, with Caoimhin Kelleher the designated goalkeeper in the competition.

Meanwhile, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are long-term absentees.

However, Liverpool are also sweating on three key players in Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai. Salah and Nunez were absent for the 4-1 win over Luton Town, which kept the Reds at the top of the Premier League. Szoboszlai has missed the previous three games because of a hamstring injury.

All three were set for late fitness tests to see if they are able to be involved against Chelsea.

Liverpool potential players available against Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Fabian Mrozek.

Defenders: Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Wararu Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott, Dominik Szoboszlai, Bobby Clark, James McConnell.