Liverpool full squad against Southampton - as nine players missing and four doubtful
Liverpool are set to be without a host of players when they face Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round at Anfield on Wednesday night.
The Reds' hopes of winning four trophies this season remain firmly intact after they won the Carabao Cup final last weekend. Jurgen Klops's youthful side battled to a 1-0 victory at Wembley, which proved a jubilant occasion.
But Liverpool make a swift return to action - and injuries threaten their ambitions. The Reds have mounting problems and Klopp admits in an ideal world that those who featured against Chelsea would be rested. Such are the availability issues, that may not be the case despite a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League title race on Saturday.
Ryan Gravenberch has been added to the list of players sidelined. The midfielder was stretchered off in at Wembley and has ankle ligament damage. He'll miss the next two games. Curtis Jones (ankle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (knee) all remain absent while there are doubts about whether Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Joel Matip (ACL) will play again this term. Stefan Bajcetic is nearing a return, while Ben Doak continues to recover from a knee issue.
Liverpool will also have to make late calls on Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai (both hamstring) and Darwin Nunez (muscle) who all missed the Wembley triumph. And Wataru Endo took a 'proper knock' according to Klopp, with the midfielder leaving the stadium in a protective boot.
The current situation means that several fledgling talents will again be involved - with the likes of Bobby Clark and James McConnell all in contention to start.
Potential Liverpool players available to face Southampton
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian,
Defenders: Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Calum Scanlon.
Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni.
Forwards: Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas.