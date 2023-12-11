Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace this weekend.

Liverpool's start to the season has been brilliant and, perhaps, even a little bit unexpected given they finished fifth last year.

Jurgen Klopp saw a midfield overhaul in the summer and the club's transfer business has certainly paid off given the quality of performances and the results we've seen the Reds pull off after 16 games. Of course, Arsenal and Manchester City are their main two contenders but there is still a long way to go before the title is decided.

One key boost for Liverpool is the amount of top sides they have already faced before Christmas and, more importantly, just how many sides they have faced away from home. Already dealing with Newcastle (win) Chelsea (draw) Manchester City (draw) Tottenham (loss) and Brighton (draw) they have ticked off quite a few hugely difficult away trips, leaving plenty of winnable games on the road.

Their form at Anfield has been red-hot but away from home they have managed just four wins out of nine games and it is certainly an area of improvement for Klopp.

In what is likely to be a tight race across the current top three teams, any advantage that Liverpool can find over their rivals will be a welcome one - and having analysed the 10 away games they have left, the title race could be decided in those games away from home as Liverpool have a favourable run-in.

1 . Burnley - 26th December Liverpool should be comfortable winners over a Burnley side that has struggled overall since being promoted. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Bournemouth - 21st January Another team Liverpool lost to last season, Bournemouth will provide a huge test given they have started to find their feet under Andoni Iraola.

3 . Arsenal - 3rd February Potentially a season-defining game, Arsenal will be among the challengers for the title and stealing points off a direct rival will only strengthen their title charge.