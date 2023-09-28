Register
Liverpool set for huge double boost ahead of Tottenham as Alisson Becker unveils new look

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 28, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 28, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 28, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have uploaded training photos from today’s session at the AXA Training Centre.

Unsurprisingly, only a small group of players were involved after last night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Leiciester City. However, it was a strong contingency as the Reds prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur.

And those who were spotted included Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury. However, Alexander-Arnold was back in training earlier this week and has been stepping up his recovery. Liverpool will be hopeful the vice-captain can feature.

What’s more, Joe Gomez also was in training after not being ‘OK’ to feature against Leicester, according to Klopp. The defender was superb filling in for Alexander-Arnold in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over West Ham.

The other players involved include Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister who were all unused subs against the Foxes, as well as Mo Salah, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and a beardless Alisson Becker after they were given nights off. Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored a thunderbolt for the Reds’ second goal trained with fellow substitutes Darwin Nunez and Luke Chambers. Goalkeepers Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek were put through their paces.

Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, who both notched assists, could also be spotted before the start of the session along with Ben Doak and Ibrahima Konate.

