Getty Images

Liverpool came close to signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United earlier in the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe has suggested that Newcastle United will have to make more player sales in January to help meet profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Despite the Magpies being owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, they have had to comply with Premier League financial regulations. Before the PSR deadline on 30 June, Newcastle had to allow Elliott Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) depart St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Newcastle had explored the idea of selling Anthony Gordon and he was offered to Liverpool. The Reds reportedly had a medical lined-up for the forward, a boyhood Liverpool fan, in Leipzig while he was with England at Euro 2024. The Anfield side were prepared to pay £75 million, with Joe Gomez moving in the opposite direction for £45 million but the deal fell through.

Gordon has continued to be linked with a switch to Liverpool and it was suggested he was looking forward to the idea. And while Howe insists that Newcastle do not need to sell any other of their players this summer - and are trying to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi - he confessed that the club could need to allow some members of the squad depart in the January transfer window.

Via the Newcastle Chronicle, Toon manager Howe said: "There’s not necessarily financial pressures to lose anybody before the end of this window. But player trading is key, and we have to trade players out as well as players in. That’s not necessarily in the next two weeks. But certainly, within the next window, that’s what we’ll have to do."