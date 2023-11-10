Liverpool given stark Andre Trindade transfer reminder despite January 'decision'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

If there were sections of fans reeling from the news that Liverpool will reportedly not be looking to sign Andre Trindade in the January transfer window then those frustrations will only have heightened.

The Reds' 3-2 loss to Toulouse may look competitive on paper. Had Jarell Quansah's stoppage-time goal had stood and Jurgen Klopp's men earned a point, those who only saw the result might have thought it was a decent point and another step closer to the knockout stage of the Europa League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet anyone who watched the encounter will only be too wary that Liverpool being defeated by a solitary goal flattered them. They were lacklustre for a second straight game, especially after a 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Luton Town last weekend.

Wholesale changes were made and it's one mitigating reason why the Reds couldn't find any rhythm against Toulouse. But the number-six role is starting to become somewhat of a problem position. Since the departures of Fabinho, Liverpool have struggled to fill the void.

Alexis Mac Allister, one of the leading attacking midfielders for Brighton last season, has profusely been deployed in the role. However, he's struggled in certain games - particularly at home. And against Toulouse, Wataru Endo lasted just 45 minutes. He was hooked off at half-time as he walked a disciplinary tightrope, having been booked and then lucky not to have received a second yellow card. Endo has made only one Premier League start so far since signing from Stuttgart.

The long-term answer to the role is still unclear. Given that Liverpool targeted Andre in the summer, and have constantly been linked with him since, many expected they'd make another play for the Brazil international in the January transfer window. After helping Fluminense win the Copa Libertadores, the club's president Mario Bittencourt has given Andre his blessing to depart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet reports suggest that the 22-year-old won't be reviving their interest in January after already bringing in Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Yet Gravenberch, by his own admission, is not a holding midfielder. The only other specialised player in the Liverpool squad is 19-year-old Stefan Bajcetic yet he's managed just two outings so far. The Reds aren't taking any risks with him given his age and he's still growing into his body.