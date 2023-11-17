Liverpool star Alisson Becker has been speaking after an emotional night for one of his club teammates.

Alisson Becker has been speaking about his Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz after an emotional and chaotic night of international football. Colombia defeated Brazil to leapfrog them in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night, and they did so in fairytale fashion.

Brazil led through an early Gabriel Martinelli goal for much of the game, but Liverpool star Diaz scored twice in four minutes leading up to the 79th minute to flip the contest on its head, and he did so in the presence of his father, who was in the stadium for the fixture.

Diaz senior was recently kidknapped and held hostage along with his wife, who was freed significantly earlier. There was a long battle to get Diaz's father freed but good news arrived last week, and despite his recent ordeal, he still made sure he was in place to see his son play against Brazil on Thursday night.

Diaz senior was visibly emotional after seeing his son net twice, while teammates rallied around Diaz junior after the game, capping an emotional evening. Alisson, who played in goal for Brazil, was also seen hugging Diaz after the game, with the two locked in an embrace for some time, sharing words aplenty.

After the game, Alisson spoke about his club teammate, clearly delighted for him, even if it came at his own expense. "No words to talk about him [Diaz], he is a friend, a companion," Alisson told Globo.