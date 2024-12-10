Giorgi Mamardashvili will join Liverpool in the summer from Valencia.

Alisson Becker is set to return to Liverpool’s squad for the first time in more than two months.

The goalkeeper has travelled to Girona for tonight’s Champions League clash - and is available to start. Alisson hasn’t played since being forced off in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in October. With Caoimhin Kelleher impressing while deputising, Liverpool have not rushed the Brazil international back.

But Anfield head coach Arne Slot has insisted on several occasions that Alisson will regain his spot when back fit and that is likely to be against Girona despite Kelleher’s fine form.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping department is extremely healthy, with third-choice Vitaslav Jaros also displaying his prowess when given a full debut in a 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Yet next season will be somewhat intriguing as to what happens.

Kelleher has stated on several occasions he wants to play week in, week out. His recent performances have underlined he could be a No.1 for any team in Europe. The Republic of Ireland international will have a year left on his contract and a sale for both parties may suit.

Alisson will have two years remaining on his Anfield contract but will face new competition from Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Reds agreed to sign the Georgia international from Valencia for a fee of up to £29 million last August. However, part of the terms was that he would stay with the Spanish side for the remainder of this season to continue his development.

Mamardashvili is a key player for Valencia, who find themselves in a relegation battle. They are 19th in La Liga after a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano last weekend. It appears that Mamardashvili will be crucial if Los Ches are to secure . But Valencia are now sweating on the 24-year-old’s fitness. Mamardashvili has suffered a thigh issue. According to Relevo, the keeper has had a scan ‘is in pain’ and it is not clear whether he will be available to face Valladolid on Friday night.

While Mamardashvili will officially not become a Liverpool player until July, it’s likely that the club will be keeping close track of his setback.