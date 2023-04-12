The young goalkeeper has been posting some incredible numbers amid interest from top clubs in Europe.

Liverpool currently possess one of the best goalkeepers in world football in Alisson Becker, but with the future of Caoimhin Kelleher uncertain, they’ve been linked with a move for a young star who’s recent form has suggested he could be a future star.

With Alisson producing one of his own personal best-ever seasons, back-up keeper Kelleher has barely featured this season.

Following his cup heroics last season, as well as a handful of other strong performances in the absence of the Brazilian number one, the Irishman’s stock has only risen, but he now seeks first-team football.

That’s where Liverpool’s interest in Bart Verbruggen has come from, but fans may not know the 20-year-old has been in sensational form in the last month.

Across his last six games he’s conceded just the once for Anderlecht, however, his expected goals conceded (xCG) total has been 8.02 - that means he’s prevented seven further goals across those games single-handedly.

Of course, it doesn’t factor in the quality of finish from the attackers across their games in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League and in their two-legged Europa Conference League Last 16 tie against Villarreal.

His performance against the Spanish side was special as he kept out chance after chance to help his side progress to the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands international recently earned his first call-up to the national squad under Ronald Koeman, but sadly had to leave the international squad before their first Euro 2024 qualifier, with Cody Gakpo, as a virus broke out in the squad.

As good as he would be as a back-up, Alisson is likely to remain as the number one at Liverpool for at least a few more years, given he is only 30 years old.

Plus, playing week in, week out is perhaps the reason for his vast development at a young age and becoming a second keeper would only guarantee him less than 10 appearances per season which makes the move unlikely for now. But if Kelleher was to leave then it would certainly be a move they could consider.

