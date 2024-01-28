James McConnell is handed a full Liverpool debut for today's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City.

McConnell, 19, has made three substitute appearances for the Reds this season but now features from the outset for the first time. Jurgen Klopp called the fledgling midfielder a 'joy to watch' during pre-season.

McConnell comes in for Alexis Mac Allister in what is one of five changes from the 1-1 draw at Fulham which moved Liverpool into the Carabao Cup final earlier this week.

Curtis Jones is back in the midfield in place of Harvey Elliott.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota replaces Luis Diaz up front and captain Virgil van Dijk is handed a rest, with Ibrahima Konate back in defence. In goal, No.1 Alisson Becker returns with Caomhin Kelleher dropping to the bench.

There's also a return to the squad for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai after respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Jones, McConnell, Gravenberch, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez.