Lewis Koumas makes his debut in Liverpool's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp unsurprisingly makes a raft of changes from Sunday's 1-0 s Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley. The gruelling encounter that was settled by Virgil van Dijk's header in the 28th minute of extra-time has taken plenty out of the Reds' players, which compounds an ongoing injury crisis.

It means that Koumas, left on the bench at Wembley, is handed his first outing. The 18-year-old forward has been in prolific form for the academy, scoring 12 goals in 15 appearances, and replaces Luis DIaz. That is one of six changes from the Carabao Cup final. Midfielders Bobby Clark and James McConnell both ended the game at the national stadium and are handed starts with Harvey Elliott dropping into the engine room.

The injury to Ryan Gravenberch means that Joe Gomez features at right-back. Conor Bradley is pushed into the attacking three as he was against Chelsea following the withdrawal of Gravenberch, who has ankle ligament damage, with Cody Gakpo continuing to spearhead the attack.

Gomez and Wembley hero van Dijk remain at the back, with Jarell Quansah coming in for Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas making his first start since recovering from a broken collarbone, with Andy Robertson rested. Caoimhin Kelleher remains in goal.

On the bench, there is a spot for 17-year-old defender Amara Nallo, who joined Liverpool from West Ham last summer, along with 16-year-old Trey Nyoni who was on the bench at Wembley. Jayden Danns came on and made an impact in the capital but has to wait for his full debut.

Meanwhile, there is still no Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, with a total of 13 players absent.

Wataru Endo misses out after suffering an ankle knock against Chelsea. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are also absent.

Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest or Manchester United in the quarter-finals should they prevail against Southampton.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Clark, McConnell,Elliott; Bradley Gakpo, Koumas.