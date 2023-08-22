Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 22, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has trained with Liverpool ahead of the trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The right-back has been spotted with the rest of his team-mates at the AXA Training Centre this afternoon - and appears he will be fine to feature at St James’ Park.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a knock in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth and was spotted with an ice pack around his ankle at the end of the game. Manager Jurgen Klopp was not too concerned when asked about the England international’s condition at his post-match press conference. “I hope so (that he’ll be okay),” said the Liverpool chief.

“He told me he had a kick which was pretty painful.But as far as a twist or fall, it was a kick. That’s why we changed then but I hope he will be fine.”

However, Alexander-Arnold was all smiles in one photo as he shook hands with Joel Matip playing football tennis.