Liverpool handed big early boost ahead of upcoming Chelsea clash

Liverpool vs Chelsea early team news as the London side will be without a key player.

Liverpool have been handed an early boost ahead of their clash against Chelsea next Saturday (12.45 GMT).

The Reds have a busy week coming up as they aim to finally build some momentum this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend before heading to Wolves for an FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday.

Then Chelsea visit Anfield on Saturday week. Both sides are punching well below where they envisaged at the start of the campaign. The London outfit languish a very disappointing 10th in the table, having replaced boss Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter. Chelsea suffered a 2-1 loss to Fulham on Thursday evening. That meant that Fulham leapfrogged Liverpool into sixth spot.

Still, there’s always a bit of needle when the Reds face Chelsea given the history between the two clubs since the 2004-05 season. Only last campaign, Klopp's men got the better of the Stamford Bridge side in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals at Wembley.

But when Chelsea make the trip to Merseyside, they'll be without new signing Joao Felix. The forward has been recruited on loan from Atletico Madrid to bolster Potter's side's firepower. He cost a reported loan fee of £10 million while Chelsea are covering his £250,000-per-week wages.

But Felix endured a nightmare debut against Fulham. After a lively first half, he was issued a straight red card in the 58th minute for a rash lunge on Fulham's Kenny Tete.

