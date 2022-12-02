Liverpool transfer news as Borussia Dortmund chief makes Jude Bellingham claim.

The World Cup break has been dominated by three main topics when it comes to all things Liverpool.

Takeover news and speculation continues to rumble on amid FSG putting the club up for sale.

The announcement that Julian Ward will leave his role as sporting director at the end of the season came as a shock, having been in the role less than a year. The search is now on for his successor.

And the performances and progress of Jude Bellingham in Qatar has been a major talking point.

The midfielder is trying to help England to World Cup glory, having started all three games so far and duly impressed. Indeed, he continues to whet the appetite in terms of what he could deliver at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Bellingham, who has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season.

The 19-year-old is widely expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window, although the Reds won't be the only potential suitors if that is the case. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea have all been linked.

There will be several facets to who may win the race for Bellingham. Often, funds in terms of a transfer fee and wages is the most important. But Liverpool may have just received a boost.

Klopp, of course, is etched into Dortmund folklore having led them to two German titles and a Champions League final during his time as boss.

And if die Schwarzgelben managing director Carsten Cramer had to pick where Bellingham was to join, his 'preferred club' in the Premier League would be the Reds.

What’s been said

Speaking to Vietnam News, Crammer said: “He has a contract. I'm a salesperson regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player's business.

“We are happy to have him on board 100% and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship to Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it's my preferred club in EPL as well. But don't expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.”

