Liverpool are now preparing for more Europa League action, taking on Sparta Praha with the job more or less done after a 5-1 away win in the first leg. The Reds can then concentrate on this weekend's FA Cup clash with Manchester United when they will have the opportunity to book another Wembley appearance.

Though, the Premier League title bid will remain the priority, with Jurgen Klopp hoping to step away with a bang. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Olise blow

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise ahead of this summer, but they face stiff competition amid reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. The Reds have also been dealt a fresh blow in their reported bid.

According to the Metro, Olise would prefer a move to United this summer over Chelsea and the Reds. Olise would have a greater opportunity to play at Old Trafford amid reduced depth on the wings for United over the course of this season.

Wright's advice

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been praising one Liverpool player who has been excellent over recent weeks while also giving him some advice. Speaking about Darwin Nunez on Sky Sports, Wright said: "I’d never take him off, especially at Anfield.

"I would just tighten him up in those situations, I’d let him watch those videos and say ‘look at this, look what he can do’. [I’d want him to] speak to Harvey Elliott and say ‘listen Harvey, when you get that ball, you don’t even need to look; if you get that ball in that situation I was tight, put it over there’.

