Liverpool handed boost as £3m signing who Jurgen Klopp called a ‘great finisher’ takes big step
The Liverpool winger had been sidelined for 19 months.
Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon has made his return to action - after spending 19 months on the sidelines.
The winger joined the Reds from Derby County in February 2021 for a fee that could rise to £3 million. Gordon made four appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2021-22 season, with one in the Premier League while he scored his maiden goal in a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury.
However, Gordon endured a challenging 2022-23 as he did not make a single appearance struggling with injuries due to growing pains in the pelvis. The 18-year-old spent pre-season working up his fitness before he was deemed ready to step up his recovery.
Gordon came off the bench for Liverpool under-21s in in a 4-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Sunday. He was given a 16-minute cameo at the AXA Training Centre after replacing Melkamu Frauendorf.
Posting on Instagram, Gordon said: “After 19 months out felt so good to be back out there with the boys many more to come." Speaking after Gordon's first goal in January 2021, Klopp said: "He is a special kid, everyone knows that. He is really calm, great finisher. But he can improve he needs to get more involved in the game."