Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon has made his return to action - after spending 19 months on the sidelines.

The winger joined the Reds from Derby County in February 2021 for a fee that could rise to £3 million. Gordon made four appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2021-22 season, with one in the Premier League while he scored his maiden goal in a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury.

However, Gordon endured a challenging 2022-23 as he did not make a single appearance struggling with injuries due to growing pains in the pelvis. The 18-year-old spent pre-season working up his fitness before he was deemed ready to step up his recovery.

Gordon came off the bench for Liverpool under-21s in in a 4-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Sunday. He was given a 16-minute cameo at the AXA Training Centre after replacing Melkamu Frauendorf.