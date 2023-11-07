Alexis Mac Allister is forced to serve a one-match Premier League ban. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was a decision that Liverpool could scarcely complain about. When Alexis Mac Allister went into the referee's notebook at Kenilworth Road, there may have been some agitation - but also some relief.

The midfielder's 54th-minute foul in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town last Sunday earned him his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season. Having also been cautioned against Chelsea, Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, Mac Allister will now be forced to serve a one-match ban when Brentford's visit Anfield at the weekend.

However, it means that the Argentina international will not be walking a disciplinary tightrope any longer. More importantly, he will not be at risk of being absent for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City after the international break on Saturday 25 November. Had Mac Allister not been booked against Luton but was yellow carded in the Brentford encounter then he would have had to sit out the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Yet Mac Allister's performance in the draw at Luton brought further scrutiny as to whether he's being deployed correctly by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Last season, the 24-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals for Brighton and helped Argentina claim World Cup glory in Qatar featuring in an advanced role.

Since his £35 million move to Anfield, though, Mac Allister has profusely operated in the holding-midfield role following the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson respectively. Against Luton, he won just two of his seven ground duels, was dribbled past three times and gave possession away 15 times according to Sofascore.

Many predicted Mac Allister to operate in the left number-eight position at Anfield. However, Curtis Jones has been favoured in that role when available, while Ryan Gravenberch has taken up the mantle in the previous four Premier League games.

Debate has now raged over whether Mac Allister should continue in the position screening the back four and if he offers Liverpool the desired qualities needed. Speaking after the Luton game, Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Liverpool in midfield are improved from what we saw last season, but they still haven’t got a top holding midfielder. MacAllister isn’t a top holding midfielder. He’s good on the ball in terms of receiving, but defensively, he finds it really tough and he lacks a bit of pace for that position.”