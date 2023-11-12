Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ange Postecoglou admitted that Tottenham Hotspur 'ran out of steam' as they threw away victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs suffered a 2-1 loss at Molineux despite leading after 90 minutes following an early Brennan Johnson goal. But Wolves equalised in the first minute of stoppage-time through Pablo Sarabia before Mario Lamina bagged to condemn Tottenham to a second straight defeat this week - having been unbeaten in their opening 10 games.

It means Liverpool can leapfrog Spurs into third in the Premier League table should they beat Brentford at Anfield today. On Tottenham's loss, head coach Postecoglou told BBC Radio 5 Live:"Obviously it is disappointing, the goals going in so late and we worked hard up until that point," Postecoglou told.

"We ran out of legs at the end but credit to Wolves they came at us and scored a couple of good goals. I cannot question the effort and the commitment. "In the first-half we scored a good goal and then played a bit conservatively. I did not think we were as positive as we could be, the second-half was a bit better but there is a lot of players having their first start and we were never going to get the same fluency."

Meanwhile, Manchester United closed the gap on Liverpool to three points following a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Old Trafford. Victor Lindelof notched the only goal in the 59th minute to ease the pressure on head coach Erik ten Hag. However, ten Hag picked up a third yellow card of the season and means he will serve a one-match touchline ban when United travel to Everton after the international break.